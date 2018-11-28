Rick Zamperin: Look out NHL, Auston Matthews is coming back

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting one of their best players back on the ice.

No, I’m not talking about holdout William Nylander.

Auston Matthews says he’s ready to return to the lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

The 21-year-old had 10 goals and six assists in 11 games when he suffered a separated shoulder against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 27 and was ruled out for four weeks.

Nearly five weeks later, he’s coming back, and the timing couldn’t be better for the 17-8-0 Leafs who have a number of big games coming up on the calendar.

Five of the Leafs’ next seven games are against some of the best teams in the NHL — San Jose, Minnesota, Buffalo, Boston and Tampa Bay.

Toronto is 9-5 without Matthews in the lineup this year which is a testament to how talented their roster is.

Mitch Marner has been lights out, as has John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, goalie Frederik Anderson and others.

And now with Matthews returning, how much better are the boys in blue and white going to be?

Fans can’t wait to find out.