Dartmouth man faces charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of impaired driving-related crash

A Dartmouth man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of an impaired driving-related crash that left one man injured in Dartmouth on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say that shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the 200 block of Wyse Road.

A vehicle had reportedly struck a tree at the intersection of Wyse Road and Albro Lake Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Dartmouth, fled the scene but was arrested nearby.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Halifax, was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date where he is expected to face charges of impaired driving, impaired driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.