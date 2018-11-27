Crime
November 27, 2018 12:57 pm
Updated: November 27, 2018 1:00 pm

Dartmouth man faces charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of impaired driving-related crash

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A vehicle had reportedly struck a tree at the intersection of Wyse Road and Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth on Nov. 26, 2018.

Reynold Gregor/Global News
A A

A Dartmouth man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of an impaired driving-related crash that left one man injured in Dartmouth on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say that shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the 200 block of Wyse Road.

READ MORE: NB Power building in Bouctouche goes up in smoke

Story continues below

A vehicle had reportedly struck a tree at the intersection of Wyse Road and Albro Lake Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Dartmouth, fled the scene but was arrested nearby.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Halifax, was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Trial begins for Halifax police officer accused of assaulting man at homeless shelter

The driver is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date where he is expected to face charges of impaired driving, impaired driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Crime
Dartmouth Crime
fleeing the scene
Halifax crime
Halifax Impaired Driver
Halifax Regional Police
Impaired Driving

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News