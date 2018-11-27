NB Power building in Bouctouche goes up in smoke

A fire tore through an NB Power building in Bouctouche, N.B., on Monday evening.

The building, an operations centre on Route 115, has been razed to the ground.

Photos of the incident provided to Global News show the building consumed by flames.

Multiple requests for comment from NB Power have gone unanswered, however Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for the utility, told CBC New Brunswick that the 20 or so NB Power employees who worked out of the building will be able to work from offices in Moncton in the coming days.