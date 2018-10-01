NB Power warns customers of text message scam

NB Power is warning its customers of a text message scam that is currently targeting their bank accounts.

New Brusnwick’s power utility says that scammers are claiming to offer a “reimbursement from NB Power and other companies in an effort to get fast cash.”

The company is urging New Brunswickers not to click on the link if they receive a text message similar to the one below.

“What can happen if you click on the link is it could be the entry that the scammers need to get your personal/banking information,” Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, wrote in an email.

“It would be safe to assume they want the user to enter their banking information to get the ‘refund’ and then by providing it, the scammers will have access to the user’s bank information so they can access and take money out of their account.”

Belliveau says they haven’t heard of anyone falling prey to the scam but wanted to inform the province that the messages are not coming from them.

The company says it was first alerted to the scam by roughly a dozen customers who called in to the NB Power call centre or reported it on social media.

The utility is urging New Brunswickers to report incidents of the scam to the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre.