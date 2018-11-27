Guelph General Hospital foundation hoping to raise $175K during holidays

The Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital is asking charitable residents to once again consider making a monetary gift to the hospital this holiday season.

The foundation is reminding the public of its seasonal campaign and is urging previous donors to consider giving once again towards new equipment for the hospital.

“Existing donors and community members who are thinking about making a donation often don’t know how much we rely on their support,” said Suzanne Bone, CEO of the foundation.

The campaign includes a series of letters to those who have made donations in the past that will ask them to consider making another donation this holiday season as the foundation hopes to reach its goal of $175,000.

Bone goes on to say that lots of the equipment hospitals really need isn’t paid for by the provincial government.

The foundation says one of every two dollars spent on equipment at Guelph General Hospital comes from donors.

This year’s seasonal campaign will help the hospital address some much-needed priorities such as vital signs monitors for every bedside, a central cardiac monitoring system, ceiling lifts and specialized patient beds.

Donations are accepted year round, however, those who donate prior to Dec. 31 are eligible for a tax receipt that will be accepted for the 2018 tax season. Bone goes on to add that the holiday season has always been good to the foundation despite the competition from the many other charities working this time of year.

“There’s definitely a lot going on this time of year,” Bone said. “We’ve been blessed by a very strong support of our community and our past seasonal appeals.”

If you’ve never donated before and wish to donate this year, you can do so online at www.gghfoundation.ca, over the phone by calling 519-837-6422 or by writing a cheque payable to The Foundation of GGH mailed to 115 Delhi Street, Guelph, Ont., N1G 4J4.

