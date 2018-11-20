Canada
November 20, 2018 4:37 pm
Updated: November 20, 2018 4:40 pm

Stray puppy found in Guelph on road to recovery after leg surgery

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Bentley underwent surgery on his leg after he was found as a stray wandering around Guelph on Oct. 1 was found as a stray wondering around Guelph on Oct. 1.

Supplied
The Guelph Humane Society says a Great Dane-cross puppy that was found wandering on Waterloo Avenue on Oct. 1 is doing well after extensive surgery.

In a news release on Tuesday, the organization said Bentley was brought to them suffering from an old, untreated fracture to his left leg bone.

“The surgeon performed a complex orthopedic surgery, whereby a part of Bentley’s leg bone was removed in order to ensure a greater range of motion to his hip,” the Humane Society said.

Bentley, who is being cared for in a foster home, will be starting physiotherapy soon and it is estimated his recovery will take up to six weeks.

His surgery and related care costs were over $3,000, the Humane Society said.

“We are so grateful for the help of our donors and foster parents,” said Shelley McCrae, canine care manager. “They provide so much support to our animals who need a little extra care.”

The Guelph Humane Society reminded residents that if someone is unable to care for an animal to call 519-824-3091.

