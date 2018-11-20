Stray puppy found in Guelph on road to recovery after leg surgery

The Guelph Humane Society says a Great Dane-cross puppy that was found wandering on Waterloo Avenue on Oct. 1 is doing well after extensive surgery.

In a news release on Tuesday, the organization said Bentley was brought to them suffering from an old, untreated fracture to his left leg bone.

READ MORE: Guelph Humane Society searching for puppy’s owner

“The surgeon performed a complex orthopedic surgery, whereby a part of Bentley’s leg bone was removed in order to ensure a greater range of motion to his hip,” the Humane Society said.

Bentley, who is being cared for in a foster home, will be starting physiotherapy soon and it is estimated his recovery will take up to six weeks.

His surgery and related care costs were over $3,000, the Humane Society said.

READ MORE: City council approves new home for Guelph Humane Society

“We are so grateful for the help of our donors and foster parents,” said Shelley McCrae, canine care manager. “They provide so much support to our animals who need a little extra care.”

The Guelph Humane Society reminded residents that if someone is unable to care for an animal to call 519-824-3091.