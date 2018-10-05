Canada
October 5, 2018 10:44 am

Guelph Humane Society searching for puppy’s owner

By Anchor  CJOY

The puppy was found to be wandering about Waterloo Ave on Monday.

Guelph Humane Society
A A

The Guelph Humane Society is looking for the owners of a puppy that was found wandering around town on Monday.

In a news release, the humane society says the Great Dane mix that is believed to be about four months old was found just outside of 411 Waterloo Ave. by concerned citizens who brought the dog to the shelter.

They say the friendly dog also appears to have an old and untreated injury to its left leg and hip that will require surgery very soon that ranges in price between $3,000 and $4,000.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Shih Tzu found in ‘deplorable’ condition in Guelph: Humane Society

The otherwise healthy pup is now being monitored closely at GHS while receiving much-needed immediate veterinary care.

They’re asking for the public’s help in locating the owners of the dog and want to receive additional information on its medical condition, how it became injured and how it came to be wandering alone in Guelph.

READ MORE: GoFundMe campaign to help save Guelph dog quickly picks up steam

Anyone who might have further information about the dog can contact the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091 or stop by the shelter at 500 Wellington St. W.

READ MORE: Dog found in Houston with a shoelace tied around its neck

They would also like to use this opportunity to remind the community that if you or anyone you know is unable to care for an animal to email them at intake@guelphhumane.ca.

IMG_8341

The puppy was found to be wandering about Waterloo Ave on Monday.

Guelph Humane Society
IMG_8345

The puppy was found to be wandering about Waterloo Ave on Monday.

Guelph Humane Society

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Animals
Dogs
Guelph
Guelph Humane
Guelph Humane Society
Guelph lost Dog
Humane Society
Lost Dog

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News