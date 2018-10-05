Guelph Humane Society searching for puppy’s owner

The Guelph Humane Society is looking for the owners of a puppy that was found wandering around town on Monday.

In a news release, the humane society says the Great Dane mix that is believed to be about four months old was found just outside of 411 Waterloo Ave. by concerned citizens who brought the dog to the shelter.

They say the friendly dog also appears to have an old and untreated injury to its left leg and hip that will require surgery very soon that ranges in price between $3,000 and $4,000.

The otherwise healthy pup is now being monitored closely at GHS while receiving much-needed immediate veterinary care.

They’re asking for the public’s help in locating the owners of the dog and want to receive additional information on its medical condition, how it became injured and how it came to be wandering alone in Guelph.

Anyone who might have further information about the dog can contact the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091 or stop by the shelter at 500 Wellington St. W.

They would also like to use this opportunity to remind the community that if you or anyone you know is unable to care for an animal to email them at intake@guelphhumane.ca.