GoFundMe campaign to help save Guelph dog quickly picks up steam

A GoFundMe campaign to help with veterinary care for a Guelph dog struck by illness quickly surpassed the halfway point of its goal in less than 48 hours.

The campaign was launched Tuesday morning to help pay for the medical bills of Christine Arget and Dean Fair’s dog Rosie, who had been hit with blastomycosis.

Meaghan Liane Sadura, a friend of the couple, says the dog “mysteriously fell ill” five weeks ago but things took a turn for the worse last week.

“Poor Rosie has been fighting for her life at Guelph’s OVC since late last week and is in a very critical condition,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Her lungs are invaded by the fungus and she’s struggling to keep up with her breathing.”

She launched the campaign because the costly needs include constant oxygen and IV as well as “round the clock care and medication.”

Sadura says that if the treatment is successful, Rosie can go on to lead a normal life.

The campaign was launched with a goal of $5000 on Tuesday and by 3 p.m. Wednesday donations had already totaled $3,277.