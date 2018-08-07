Shih Tzu found in ‘deplorable’ condition in Guelph: Humane Society

The Guelph Humane Society is looking for answers after a malnourished dog was found wandering near Exhibition Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Shih Tzu was found in “deplorable” condition by someone on the Royal Recreation Trail and was secured by an animal protection officer, according to a news release.

The Humane Society said the dog, whom they described as a senior, was dehydrated, extremely underweight, suffering from severe hair loss, and as well had untreated eye and skin conditions.

The dog is now being monitored at the shelter.

“We’re asking the public’s assistance to help find the owner of this dog,” said Megan Swan, spokesperson for the Ontario SPCA. “We want to understand more about his medical condition and how he came to be wandering on this trail in Guelph.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-824-3091.

The Humane Society is reminding the public to contact it if someone is unable to care for an animal.