Salvation Army sets $160K goal for Christmas kettle campaign in Guelph

The Salvation Army has set a goal of raising $160,000 for its annual Christmas kettle campaign in Guelph this year.

It’s the same target as last year’s campaign, but the organization fell short, raising about $135,000.

“We’re confident we’ll make it this year,” said Beverleigh Broughton, the community and family services co-ordinator with the Salvation Army in Guelph.

The money collected goes toward filling hampers with food for local families in need and Broughton said the goal is based on how many hampers they expect to send out.

“Last year we did 1,045 food hampers and this year we’re doing 1,120,” she said. “That increase is based on the trend we’ve seen through the year and what we feel the need will likely be for this Christmas.”

She added that the number of hampers has been well over 1,000 for several years now.

“We’re seeing more and more people work really hard who just can’t quite make ends meet, especially at Christmas.”

The kettles, which will collect donations until Dec. 24, will be scattered around the city at Stone Road Mall, Walmart on Woodlawn Road and all Zehrs locations.

In December, kettles will be set up at all LCBO locations and Costco.

There are also drop-off sites for toys at Stone Road Mall, Walmart, Guelph Toyota, any of the fire stations in Guelph, and the Salvation Army building on Gordon Street.