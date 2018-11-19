Canada
November 19, 2018 6:42 pm

Salvation Army sets $160K goal for Christmas kettle campaign in Guelph

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

File photo.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
A A

The Salvation Army has set a goal of raising $160,000 for its annual Christmas kettle campaign in Guelph this year.

It’s the same target as last year’s campaign, but the organization fell short, raising about $135,000.

READ MORE: City of Guelph looking for feedback on pedestrian bridge

“We’re confident we’ll make it this year,” said Beverleigh Broughton, the community and family services co-ordinator with the Salvation Army in Guelph.

Story continues below

The money collected goes toward filling hampers with food for local families in need and Broughton said the goal is based on how many hampers they expect to send out.

“Last year we did 1,045 food hampers and this year we’re doing 1,120,” she said. “That increase is based on the trend we’ve seen through the year and what we feel the need will likely be for this Christmas.”

She added that the number of hampers has been well over 1,000 for several years now.

“We’re seeing more and more people work really hard who just can’t quite make ends meet, especially at Christmas.”

The kettles, which will collect donations until Dec. 24, will be scattered around the city at Stone Road Mall, Walmart on Woodlawn Road and all Zehrs locations.

READ MORE: Canada’s new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond officially enters circulation

In December, kettles will be set up at all LCBO locations and Costco.

There are also drop-off sites for toys at Stone Road Mall, Walmart, Guelph Toyota, any of the fire stations in Guelph, and the Salvation Army building on Gordon Street.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph christmas
Guelph Fire toy drive
Kettle Campaign Guelph
Salvation Army Guelph
Salvation Army Kettle Campaign
Stone Road Mall Kettle Campaign

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News