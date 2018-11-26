Winter Games torch coming to Kelowna

The torch for the 2019 Canada Winter Games is making a stop in Kelowna.

Organizers say that it will be arriving in Friday, Nov. 30 at Stuart Park.

The torch relay kicked off in Ottawa where it was lit by the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill.

For the first time in the Canada Games’ 51 year history, the torch is making its way across Canada and stopping in nearly 50 communities along the way.

Several dignitaries will be on hand for the Kelowna ceremony including Canada Games alumni and gold medalist Renee Simons.

The 2019 Canada Winter Games get underway Feb. 15 and wrap up March 3 in Red Deer, Alta., welcoming more than 2,600 athletes and 20,000 visitors.