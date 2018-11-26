Lethbridge Minor Hockey inducts former Humboldt Bronco into Wall of Honour

The Boulet family hadn’t stepped foot in Nicholas Sheran Arena in months.

“The last time we came was Logan’s celebration of life in this arena.

“That was the last time we were here and our family and friends have been here,” Logan’s father Toby Boulet said.

Sunday marked a much happier occasion as his son’s name and jersey was among the first to be placed on the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association‘s Wall of Honour.

Lethbridge Minor Hockey inducting four men into its Wall of Honour. Among the inaugural inductees, former NHLers Kris Versteeg & Jamie Pushor. Other two are former Humboldt Bronco Logan Boulet and former @UofLPronghorns captain Brock Hirsche #yql #Lethbridge pic.twitter.com/nG6HhSpgUr — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) November 25, 2018

Joining the Humboldt Bronco is former Prince George Cougar captain Brock Hirsche and Stanley Cup champions Jamie Pushor and Kris Versteeg.

For the former Calgary Flame, it was a chance to be honoured with athletes like Boulet and Hirsche, who’ve made significant contributions to their teams and their community.

“It’s very special to be a part of that with these kids who meant a lot to the community and meant a lot to a lot of people on a personal level,” Versteeg said.

WATCH: Boulet family travels to Humboldt to honour son for Broncos’ season opener

On the ice, Boulet was known for his aggressive nature – but it was his decision, at 21 years old, to become an organ donor that he was recognized for.

Boulet was one of 16 people killed in an April bus crash in eastern Saskatchewan.

He became an organ donor weeks before the collision, helping six people in need.

Since then, his parents have started multiple campaigns in his name, including making a $70,000 donation to the local KidSport chapter.

READ MORE: Logan Boulet fund raises more than $70K in support of KidSport

Brock Hirsche was diagnosed with testicular cancer during his time playing with the University of Lethbridge.

He set up a scholarship before his death, which has raised more than $100,000.

WATCH: Pronghorns retire ex-captain’s jersey after he loses battle with cancer

Lots of memories were shared at the event, with one in particular standing out to Hirsche’s father.

“When he was playing his first game for the Cougars, I said, ‘Brock, how old were you when you put that post-it note on the fridge?’ He said, ‘I was seven.’ And the post-it note said my goal is to play in the WHL and if things go well, the NHL,” Tim Hirsche said.

READ MORE: Pronghorns retire ex-captain’s number after he loses battle with cancer

After times of heartache, Sunday’s event gave the community a chance to recognize these men for what they’ve done – and it’s a day the Boulet family won’t soon forget.

“This is one of the good days in the last seven months,” Toby Boulet said.

He added The Mosaic Company made a $5,000 donation to the home arena of each person killed in the Humboldt bus crash and helped cover costs for the association’s Wall of Honour.