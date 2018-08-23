Humboldt Bronco Logan Boulet honoured for organ donation at ceremony Thursday

A Humboldt Bronco’s decision to donate his organs was honoured Thursday, as Logan Boulet was named humanitarian of the year by a Saskatchewan foundation.

As soon as he turned 21, the Lethbridge-born athlete signed his donor card as a tribute to a late mentor.

FULL COVERAGE: Humboldt Broncos Crash

When Boulet died following the April 6 bus tragedy, his organs saved six lives.

“This is the silver medal. We want Logan back. We’ve always wanted Logan back and no parents in this tragic crash wanted this to happen,” said Toby Boulet, Logan’s father.

His mother, Bernadine Boulet, recalled listening to her son’s heartbeat in the moments before he was taken off life support.

“To know that that heart is beating somewhere,” she said, “that gives us a little bit of peace, I guess.”

WATCH: Family of Logan Boulet explains why he became an organ donor

Boulet’s donation made national headlines, causing a surge in people signing up to give their organs in what is now known as the Logan Boulet effect.

On Thursday, the Dawne Switenky Memorial Foundation named Boulet its humanitarian of the year, with founder Terry Switenky stating the award would be named after Boulet going forward.

“Logan was a leader,” Switenzky said. “He was, in our estimation, the MVP of the arena of life.”

Roughly 100,000 Canadians have registered to become organ donors as a result of the Logan Boulet effect, Switenky said.

“Logan has left a legacy that many of us would be so proud to have left for our families,” he said.

READ MORE: The ‘Logan Boulet effect’: Humboldt Broncos player’s family feels pride, heartbreak in wake of tragic death

As part of Thursday’s ceremony, four Snowbirds flew over Humboldt’s Elgar Petersen Arena, tracing the shape of a heart in the sky in an airborne display of support for Humboldt.

In their flight suits, each of the four pilots carried the names of the 16 people who died in the bus tragedy.

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench said the flyover was just the latest in a long line of kind gestures in the months following the crash.

“We certainly appreciate it,” Muench said.

People will gather in the community 100 km east of Saskatoon on Friday for Humboldt Hockey Day, which will include a visit from NHLers, the Stanley Cup and the beginning of Broncos training camp.