Humboldt to welcome Stanley Cup, kick off Broncos training camp

New details were unveiled Wednesday about the Stanley Cup’s visit to a Saskatchewan city healing from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The NHL and NHLPA are hosting “Humboldt Hockey Day” on Friday, Aug. 24, to show support for the Broncos community and the incoming team.

The tragic collision between the Broncos’ bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a junior ‘A’ playoff game in Nipawin, Sask. Thirteen others were injured.

Officials said the event will celebrate the strength and resilience of the community which has worked so hard to support each other in the wake of the crash.

Saskatoon’s Chandler Stephenson will be in attendance with the Stanley Cup he helped win this past season with the Washington Capitals. People are invited to see the coveted trophy and meet the champion.

Stephenson will be joined by over 15 current and former NHLers, including others from Saskatchewan like Brayden Schenn and Scott Hartnell. There will be two street hockey rinks set up in the local curling arena where kids can play shinny with the players.

There will also be a Hockey Hall of Fame display, a Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame exhibit trailer, and interactive games for all for want to attend the event.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s training camp for the 2018-19 season kicks off on Aug. 24 at the Elgar Petersen Arena. Training camp is open to the public.

Broncos training camp schedule is as follows:

Friday – Aug. 24

3 p.m. – player check-in

5 to 6 p.m. – Team Gold practice

6:15 to 7:15 p.m. – Team Red practice

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Team Grey practice

8:45 to 9:45 p.m. – Team White practice

Saturday – Aug. 25

9 to 10:15 a.m. – Team Gold vs. Team Red scrimmage

10:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Team Grey vs. Team White scrimmage

3 to 4:15 p.m. – goalie session

4:30 to 5:45 p.m. – Team Gold vs. Team Grey scrimmage

6 to 7:15 p.m. – Team White vs. Team Red scrimmage

Sunday – Aug. 26

9 to 10:15 a.m. – Team Gold vs. Team White scrimmage

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – individual meetings

11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Team Red vs. Team Grey scrimmage

1 to 2 p.m. – individual meetings

7 to 9:30 p.m. – Green and Gold Game (Top 40)

Humboldt is approximately 105 kilometres east of Saskatoon.