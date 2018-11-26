Iron Chef Hamachi recipe from Iron Chef Canada

Make Hamachi at home as featured on Iron Chef Canada.

Ingredients:

3 oz fresh Hamachi (1/4″ slices)

2 Tbls daikon (julienned)

Ponzu dressing:

1 Tbls freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 Tbls rice vinegar

2 Tbls soy sauce

Garnish:

Cilantro

Shiso

Olive Oil

Directions:

Slice Hamachi on a clean cutting board with a sharp knife into 1⁄4” slices, place on a plate in the cooler

until ready to use. Julienne or slice the daikon and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together soy, rice vinegar, lemon juice and set aside. Place the julienned daikon in the centre of the chilled round plate. Add 3-5 slices of Hamachi. Spoon 2 tbsps of ponzu dressing on top and around. Garnish with shiso, cilantro and olive oil.

Makes 1 appetizer size serving