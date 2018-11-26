Global BC recipes

November 26, 2018 12:03 pm
Updated: November 26, 2018 12:06 pm

Iron Chef Hamachi recipe from Iron Chef Canada

By Rob Feenie Special to Global News

Hamachi as featured on Global News Morning BC.

Make Hamachi at home as featured on Iron Chef Canada.

 

Ingredients:

3 oz fresh Hamachi (1/4″ slices)

2 Tbls daikon (julienned)

Ponzu dressing:

1 Tbls freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 Tbls rice vinegar

2 Tbls soy sauce

Garnish:

Cilantro

Shiso

Olive Oil

 

Directions:

Slice Hamachi on a clean cutting board with a sharp knife into 1⁄4” slices, place on a plate in the cooler

until ready to use. Julienne or slice the daikon and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together soy, rice vinegar, lemon juice and set aside. Place the julienned daikon in the centre of the chilled round plate. Add 3-5 slices of Hamachi. Spoon 2 tbsps of ponzu dressing on top and around. Garnish with shiso, cilantro and olive oil.

Makes 1 appetizer size serving

 
