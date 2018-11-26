Iron Chef Hamachi recipe from Iron Chef Canada

Make Hamachi at home as featured on Iron Chef Canada.
Ingredients:
3 oz fresh Hamachi (1/4″ slices)
2 Tbls daikon (julienned)
Ponzu dressing:
1 Tbls freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 Tbls rice vinegar
2 Tbls soy sauce
Garnish:
Cilantro
Shiso
Olive Oil
Directions:
Slice Hamachi on a clean cutting board with a sharp knife into 1⁄4” slices, place on a plate in the cooler
until ready to use. Julienne or slice the daikon and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together soy, rice vinegar, lemon juice and set aside. Place the julienned daikon in the centre of the chilled round plate. Add 3-5 slices of Hamachi. Spoon 2 tbsps of ponzu dressing on top and around. Garnish with shiso, cilantro and olive oil.
Makes 1 appetizer size serving
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.