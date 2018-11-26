Man steals cars, goes on crime spree from Ottawa to Spencerville area: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a man they say stole two vehicles, both of which he crashed, and one he stole while forcing the owner to drive him under the threat of a weapon.
On Nov. 23 around noon, Grenville County OPP responded to a collision on County Road 15 in Woldford Township.
Police say the vehicle involved in the collision was reported stolen from Ottawa earlier that day. Before police arrived at the scene, a citizen stopped to help the driver. The suspect then allegedly threatened the citizen with an “edged weapon” and demanded they drive him in his truck towards Kemptville.
Shortly after, police say the suspect released the uninjured citizen on the side of the road, and drove away with their truck.
Police tried to stop the driver, but had to stop their pursuit because of the suspect’s alleged dangerous driving.
Just before 1 p.m., police say the truck driver stopped for gas in Spencerville, where he threatened a staff member with an”edged weapon” and allegedly stole achohol and cigarettes.
Police say the chase came to an end on Rooney Road in Edwardsburgh/Cardinal Township, where the suspect was involved in a second collision, and police were able to arrest him.
Ronald Eby, 32, of no fixed address was charged with:
