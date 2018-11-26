Goog news: BDI opening indoor location at Kildonan Place

An iconic Winnipeg ice cream shop will soon be available year-round when it launches a new indoor location in December.

The Bridge Drive-In (BDI) has been a local summer standby since opening in 1957. Its fans will be now be able to get their Goog on even in a snowstorm when the BDI opens up in Kildonan Place Shopping Centre.

“No matter the temperature outside, this city loves ice cream,” said BDI owner Justin Jacob.

“We can’t wait to serve our customers year-round at Kildonan Place.”

Although an official opening date has yet to be announced, mall officials said Monday the new BDI is expected to open before Christmas.

An opening date and grand opening details will be shared on social media in the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to bring this legendary local brand to the mall,” said Kildonan Place general manager Sandra Hagenaars.

“Many customers have asked us for an ice cream shop, and when Winnipeggers think ice cream, they think BDI.”

