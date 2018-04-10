Manitoba ice cream maker Cornell Creme closing

A Manitoba ice cream maker is calling it quits.

Lisa Dyck, who owns Cornell Creme, announced the closure of the business on social media Tuesday.

She said it’s one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make and is due to a number of factors, including rising production and ingredient costs. Dyck also said product sales were not a problem.

It is with great sadness that I announce the closure of Cornell Creme. Due to a number of factors, we will not make any more Cornell Creme ice cream.

We will be forever grateful for the spot you made for us in your freezers, on your tables and in your hearts. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3S9cVGLYAS Story continues below — Cornell Creme™ (@CornellCreme) April 10, 2018

The ice cream is made using milk and cream straight from her family’s farm in Anola.

Cornell Creme opened in 2012.

“I have adored these past five years making a product that people have loved as much as I did and being a part of the amazing group of people in the Manitoba local food community,” Dyck said in her online post.

