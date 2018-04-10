Manitoba ice cream maker Cornell Creme closing
A Manitoba ice cream maker is calling it quits.
Lisa Dyck, who owns Cornell Creme, announced the closure of the business on social media Tuesday.
She said it’s one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make and is due to a number of factors, including rising production and ingredient costs. Dyck also said product sales were not a problem.
RELATED: Manitoba ice cream maker Cornell Creme scoops student help
The ice cream is made using milk and cream straight from her family’s farm in Anola.
Cornell Creme opened in 2012.
“I have adored these past five years making a product that people have loved as much as I did and being a part of the amazing group of people in the Manitoba local food community,” Dyck said in her online post.
RELATED: Cornell Creme featured as Manitoba made gift idea
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.