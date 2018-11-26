13-year-old girl missing in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, last seen Sunday, Nov. 25 around 8 p.m.

Irene Dan was seen in the 17600-block of 104 Avenue in Surrey but has not been seen or heard from since.

Dan is described as five feet tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey memorial hoodie with First Nations art designs on it, pants, a black backpack and running shoes.

Police and family say they are concerned for her health and well-being and it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long.

Anyone with information about Dan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-175922.