Pot-eating former Toronto cop to be sentenced for obstruction

NEWMARKET, Ont. – A Toronto police officer who ate a pot-laced chocolate bar he took from an illegal dispensary during a raid will be sentenced today.

Vittorio Dominelli, 36, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice earlier this month, days after he resigned from the force.

Justice Mary Misener, who presided over the case, described him as a “complete idiot” for taking marijuana from an illegal dispensary during a raid.

Seven people were charged in the pot-shop raids, but court heard those charges were dropped due to Dominelli’s actions.

The court heard Dominelli was part of a team that raided a dispensary on Jan. 27, and he pocketed several cannabis-oil-infused chocolate bars on his way out of the store.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Dominelli and another officer shared the bars hours later while conducting surveillance at an after-hours bar.

Court heard they both got extremely high.

The Crown has proposed a conditional sentence to be served in the community, while the defence argued for a conditional discharge.