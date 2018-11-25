Ice pellets, freezing rain and snow expected on Southern Interior highways overnight

Drivers should be prepared for a blast of winter weather on highways in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Sunday night.

Environment Canada is predicting five centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt on Sunday night, along with possible freezing rain.

Those drivers heading past Merritt to Kamloops on Highway 5 will see two to four centimetres of snow Sunday night.

The weather office said drivers should expect ice pellets on the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna overnight.

It is also predicting the ice pellets on Highway 97C will turn into freezing rain early Monday morning.

Ice pellets and the possibility of freezing rain are in the forecast for Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton as well.

Those heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway can expect some snow overnight between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass and five centimetres of snow on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

