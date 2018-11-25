Hydro One sending staff to California to help with wildfire recovery

Ontario’s main electricity service provider says it will be sending around 20 specialized forestry technicians to California to help with wildfire recovery.

The crew of Hydro One employees will help with inspecting the electrical system and identifying possible hazards following the spread of deadly wildfires throughout the state earlier this month.

“Our highly skilled forestry technicians are uniquely qualified to help inspect the system during this time of crisis,” Greg Kiraly, CEO of Hydro One, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this devastating fire.”

The technicians will be leaving on Monday.

Hydro One is a part of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, which is an agreement between North American utilities to assist each other in times of significant power outages. Costs are covered by the utility service receiving assistance.

The technicians will be helping with restoration efforts near Chico in northern California.

Chico was affected by the state’s most destructive and deadly wildfire.

The Camp Fire started on Nov. 8 and spread very quickly, destroying nearly the entire town of Paradise in one day.

The fire killed at least 85 people and burned down nearly 19,000 buildings.

It is the deadliest wildfire in the state in at least a century.

On Sunday, police announced the Camp Fire is now 100 per cent contained.

Police also said 249 people are still listed as missing, though many have been located over the past few days.

The Hydro One technicians will be inspecting 8,000 kilometres of transmission lines for fire damage and examining any risks posed by vegetation in the area.

