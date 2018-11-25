California’s Camp Fire is now fully contained after it levelled the town of Paradise: officials

The Camp Fire, a devastating wildfire that decimated the town of Paradise, Calif., and burned a total area of more than 150,000 acres, has been fully contained, officials said Sunday morning.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in an incident update that containment is now at 100 per cent.

Fire crews are now carrying out “conduct rehab,” while search and rescue crews and others continue their efforts.

Coverage of California wildfires on Globalnews.ca:

The fire was contained after 85 civilians died and nearly 14,000 homes were destroyed.

The bulletin listed 26 road closures that remain in place amid the containment.

Over 1,000 total personnel are still tackling the fire, with help from 73 engines, 11 hand crews and two helicopters.

READ MORE: Rain douses much of California wildfire, but complicates search for remains

Numerous air tankers are also still operating throughout California, providing help where it’s required.

The containment comes after numerous days of rain, which helped to extinguish flames but also generated concerns about landslides and floods.

The rain also made searching for victims more difficult, as looking through debris proved an additional challenge.