Recipe: Perfect orange currant scones
With the arrival of grey weather, baking season is here.
Chef Caitlin Mark from H2 Rotisserie & Bar at Vancouver’s Westin Bayshore is here with a recipe for perfect orange currant scones.
Ingredients:
- 384g all Purpose Flour
- 49g white granulated sugar
- 19g baking powder
- 1 pinch salt
- 2 tsp orange zest (finely grated)
- ¾ Cup (170.25g) unsalted butter
- ¾ Cup cold 2% milk
- 1 large egg
- 1 large egg yolk (reserve whites)
- 85g – dried currants
Method
- Preheat oven to 375F (350F if a newer convection oven)
- Mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt into a large mixing bowl (either with a sifter or a whisk). Add the grated orange zest, add the cold butter and cut this into flour mixture using a pastry cutter, two forks or your fingertips, until no large pieces are visible and the mixture is a rough, crumbly texture. Use your hands to rub the mixture between your palms to flatten any butter pieces – this helps to make the scones flaky.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the milk, egg and egg yolk together. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and add the milk all at once. Use a spatula or wooden spoon to mix everything together just until it starts to come together but it is still rough and crumbly. Turn everything out onto a clean surface and sprinkle the currants over top. Use your hands to bring the dough together, and to flatten and fold the dough over a few times – this works the currants into the dough and helps build layers to promote flakiness.
- Flatten the dough with your hands to be about 2.5 cm thick and use a 7.5 cm round cutter to cut out scones. Arrange these on a parchment lined baking tray, leaving 5 cm between them. Using a pastry brush, brush the tops of the scones with the egg white (sprinkle extra sugar on top if desired).
- Bake the scones for about 18 minutes, until golden brown on the bottom and lightly browned on top. Cool the scones on a rack.
