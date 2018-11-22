What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

The weather outside is frightful but there is still plenty to do throughout Waterloo this weekend.

Here are a few interesting events throughout the area this weekend.

Let’s get the Christmas markets out of the way first. Christmas Bazaars or craft shows will be held at the following locations on Saturday:

Messiah Lutheran Church in Waterloo (8 a.m.-2 p.m)

Hope Lutheran Church in Kitchener (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)

PeopleCare A. R. Goudie in Kitchener (8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)





Riverbend Place Retirement Community in Cambridge (9 a.m.-12 p.m.)Forest Hill United Church in Kitchener (9 a.m.-12 p.m.)Trillium United Church in Cambridge (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)The Village at University Gates Retirement Community in Waterloo (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cambridge (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Other events throughout the weekend:

Gordon Lightfoot (Kitchener)

The folk legend has won just about every Canadian accolade possible, having been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The 15-time Juno Award winner will be at Centre in the Square on Thursday night.

Christmas in Cambridge 2018

The month-long event gets underway Friday night with a host of events throughout Hespeler.

There will be a Christmas concert at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, a play at the Idea Exchange and a tree-lighting ceremony at Hespeler Town Hall.

Etsy Holiday Market (Waterloo)

The market will offer the best handmade vendors on Etsy.ca from Waterloo region.

It runs inside RIM Park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Waterloo night market

This special holiday-themed market is run by Wilfrid Laurier University students, in collaboration with C3 Innovation Labs.

The market, which is open from 5 to 9 p.m. in Waterloo Park, hopes to create connections between local residents and students.

WMRC 25th Anniversary Open House (Waterloo)

The Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sunday with all kinds of fun activities from the whole family.

There will be a free public skate and a 25-cent public swim as well as special deals at the concessions.

Generation Axe (Kitchener)

Some of rock music’s greatest guitarists will take the stage in Kitchener on Sunday

Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Yngwie Malmsteen and Nuno Bettencourt will join forces at Centre in the Stage.

