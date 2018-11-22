Fisherman’s soup

Executive Chef Adam Meade shares this classic soup recipe, featured on the special 40th anniversary menu at The Teahouse in Stanley Park.

Ingredients

Garlic, chopped – 1tbsp

White Onion, 1cm dice – 3 Cups

Carrot, 1cm dice – 1.5 cups

Celery, 1cm dice – 1.5 cups

Fennel, 1cm dice – 3 cups

Bay leaves – 2 leaves

Olive Oil – 4 tbsp

Tomato Paste – 1 tbsp

Pernod – 3 floz

White Wine – 500 ml

Pureed Canned Tomato – 400ml

Fish Stock – 4 L

Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp

Potato, peeled and 1 cm dice – 1.5 cups

Salt – 1tbsp

Ground Black Pepper – .5 tsp

Sachet (Herbs tied together tight with butchers twine)

Tarragon, with stem – 25 g

Thyme, with stem – 25 g

Parsley, with stem – 25g

Method

Place a medium sized pot on a medium heat and add half olive oil. Add Onion, Carrot, Celery, Fennel, Garlic, and Bay Leaves to the Pot and sweat until soft and translucent. Add Tomato Paste to the pot, mix in and cook out for 3 minutes. Deglaze Pot with Pernod and White Wine reduce liquid by half making sure that all the alcohol has been burned off Add the Fish Stock, the Canned Pureed Tomato, Lemon Juice and Sachet. Turn up the heat to Medium-High Heat and simmer and reduce by a quarter. 10 minutes before turning off the soup add the Potato and cook until tender. When Potato is cooked, turn off heat and carefully remove the Sachet and the Bay Leaves and set soup aside. Mix in Salt and Pepper In a thick based non-stick pan add the remaining Olive Oil and place on a medium-high heat. Lightly season Scallops, Prawns, and Ling Cod with Salt and Pepper. When the pan is hot carefully sear off the Scallops, Prawns and Ling Cod separately. Do not crowd the Pan and try to create and golden brown crust. Cook all seafood through. When all seafood for cooked and ready, place two of each seafood into your favourite bowls. Ladle 10 ounces of the soup into each bowl trying to make sure there are ample vegetables in each scoop. Garnish with chopped Parsley. Serve and enjoy.