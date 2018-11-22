Toronto police charge tutor in alleged sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

Toronto police say they’ve arrested and charged a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl he was tutoring.

Police say the alleged incident took place on Nov. 4, when the man was tutoring the 12-year-old girl in her home.

They say he has been employed by Tutor Doctor, a company that provides in-home tutoring services, since November 2016.

Police say the 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

Desire Waffo Tamwo has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touching.

He is set to appear in court on Dec. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.