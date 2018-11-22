London’s Juno Awards committee to make announcement Thursday

Officials with London’s Juno Awards committee are set to make an announcement Thursday at Budweiser Gardens about the leadup to next March’s awards.

The show itself will be held at Budweiser Gardens on March 17, while Juno Week festivities throughout the city begin March 11.

This the first time the award show, the biggest entertainment event in Canada, is coming to London since it began touring across the country in 2002.

Thursday’s announcement is expected to be made around 11 a.m.