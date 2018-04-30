London to receive Host City JUNO at special presentation Monday

The countdown continues until London hosts the 2019 JUNO awards next March.

Ahead of the event, which celebrates Canada’s top musical talent, there will be special ceremony to recognize the host city.

The Host City JUNO will be presented to Mayor Matt Brown at Museum London on Monday at 10 a.m.

The president and CEO of the awards, Allan Reid, is also in town for the presentation.

Budweiser Gardens will host the 48th annual JUNOS on March 17, with week-long festivities in the city the week before.

Leading up to the event, $1 from every ticket sold to shows at Budweiser Gardens, Centennial Hall and the London Music Hall will go toward MusiCounts — a music education charity that provides musical instruments to children.

It’s the first time the awards show is coming to the Forest City since it began touring the country in 2002.

— With files from Jaclyn Carbone and Jake Jeffrey