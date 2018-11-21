Peel Regional Police officer accused of taking cash, jewelry while on duty

Peel Regional Police say a 17-year officer is facing theft-related charges after investigators alleged cash and jewelry were taken from a suspect and a pawn shop.

Police said the internal investigation, which began in June 2018 after allegations were reported by a resident, stemmed from incidents in April 2016.

A spokesperson told Global News the officer arrested a suspect accused of taking jewelry. An undisclosed amount of cash was allegedly seized from the suspect.

Also during that day, the spokesperson said the officer went to a Mississauga pawn shop and seized the stolen jewelry. It’s alleged the money and jewelry weren’t surrendered as evidence.

Police said the officer was “immediately” suspended with pay in accordance with the province’s Police Services Act.

Chief Jennifer Evans issued a statement Wednesday evening saying she ordered the internal investigation and suspension after learning about the allegations.

“Public trust, respect and transparency are among our core values and our officers are expected to uphold those values as outlined in our Code of Ethics,” she wrote.

Police said Sgt. Eric Malone was arrested on Wednesday and charged with a count of theft under $5,000 worth of cash and a count of theft over $5,000 worth of jewelry. He was also charged with breach of trust.

Malone was released on a promise to appear in a Brampton court on Dec. 17.