Teenager loses driver’s licence just 49 minutes after passing exam

A German teenager with an apparent need for speed lost his driver’s licence within 50 minutes of passing his exam.

According to police, the 18-year-old new driver was clocked doing nearly double the speed limit, a mere 49 minutes after he obtained the privilege to legally drive a vehicle.

“Some things hold for eternity… some not even an hour,” police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Authorities said the young man had four friends in the vehicle at the time and speculated the driver was trying impress his passengers.

The young man now faces a driving ban, fines and will have to go through “expansive retraining,” in order to obtain his licence again.