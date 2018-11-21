Hamilton Police seek potential witness to deadly August shooting

Homicide investigators are trying to identify a man who may have information about the murder of a Brampton man this past summer in central Hamilton.

Michael Campbell, 34, was gunned down on East Avenue, near King Street East, at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2018.

Hamilton Police say the shooting, during which three other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, may be linked to a dispute which occurred about two hours earlier inside of a nearby bar.

Investigators have released a still image and video of the man who they say caused the disturbance at Sheila’s Place on King Street East.

They stress that the man is not wanted for the murder, but is wanted for an assault on a patron in the bar, and might be of help in identifying those who had contact with Campbell before he was shot.