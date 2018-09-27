Hamilton police release description of shooter in killing of Brampton man

Hamilton police have updated their investigation in the shooting death of 34-year-old Michael Campbell last month.

The native of Brampton was killed at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug 8 on East Avenue near King Street in Hamilton. Three other people were also injured at the time.

Investigators say witnesses have come forward to help by identifying people who were at Sheila’s Bar on King Street

in the hours leading up to the shooting. They say it’s possible the shooting was a result of an earlier dispute that occurred inside the bar and Campbell may not have been the intended target.

Police describe the suspect as a black man who stands between five-feet-eight-inches and six feet tall. He was wearing all black clothing, a hoodie and shorts and has “very skinny legs.”

Police are also looking for a late model silver or grey Hyundai Tucson.