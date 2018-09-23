Hamilton police investigating fatal shooting in city’s east end Sunday

Hamilton police say a male in his late teens is dead after a shooting in the city’s east end early Sunday morning.

Police said they received reports around 4 a.m. that a person had been shot in the area of 470 Beach Road, just north of the Centre on Barton between Ottawa Street North and Kenilworth Avenue North.

A group of people attempted to transport the victim to hospital in a vehicle and came upon a fire station in the area of Dalhousie Avenue and Ottawa Street North, police said. The victim was then put into an ambulance and brought to Hamilton General Hospital by paramedics.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 6 a.m.

This is Hamilton’s sixth homicide of 2018.

Police were in the area of the shooting Sunday morning investigating and conducting a canvass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Coughlan at 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.