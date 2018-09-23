Special Investigations Unit launches probe after man found dead at Tews Falls

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after a man died at Tews Falls in Dundas.

The SIU says a 28-year-old man was “involved” with Guelph Police Service officers early in the day on Friday. During the evening hours, someone told police that the man was going to harm himself.

Police determined that he was headed to Tews Falls and found his truck there, but a search with the assistance of Hamilton police was called off when it became too dark to continue.

On Saturday morning, police found the man dead at the bottom of the escarpment.

There is currently no information on the identity of the man or the circumstances involving his interaction with Guelph police on Friday morning.

Those who may have information about this investigation are urged to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or upload any relevant video footage to the SIU website.