SIU investigating shooting involving Halton police at Burlington gas station

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a police-involved shooting at a gas station in Burlington that left one man dead.

Halton Regional Police say the incident, which happened at the Esso at Appleby Line and Harvester Road on Saturday morning, involved two officers who were taken to hospital.

Both officers have been rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, one with more serious injuries than the other. Male suspect in his 20s pronounced dead on scene. Still a heavy police presence at Appleby Line & Harvester Rd in #BurlON. pic.twitter.com/GyD7zFdH5z — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 22, 2018

Reports say the two officers were shot during an altercation at the gas station, with a male suspect in his 20s pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there is no risk to the public at this time.

/1 With regards to the incident at Appleby/Harvester in Burlington, there is no further related risk to public safety at this time. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 22, 2018

/2 As this incident involved two of our officers, the SIU has been notified. Our Media Relations Officer will not be providing additional updates at the scene. /jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 22, 2018

/4 We can confirm that two of our officers were injured during this morning's incident in #BurlOn. Both were transported to hospital and are receiving treatment. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 22, 2018