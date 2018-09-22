SIU investigating shooting involving Halton police at Burlington gas station
Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a police-involved shooting at a gas station in Burlington that left one man dead.
Halton Regional Police say the incident, which happened at the Esso at Appleby Line and Harvester Road on Saturday morning, involved two officers who were taken to hospital.
Reports say the two officers were shot during an altercation at the gas station, with a male suspect in his 20s pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say there is no risk to the public at this time.
