Crime
September 22, 2018 8:57 am
Updated: September 22, 2018 9:09 am

SIU investigating shooting involving Halton police at Burlington gas station

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

The SIU is investigating after a police-involved shooting at a gas station in Burlington early Saturday morning.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a police-involved shooting at a gas station in Burlington that left one man dead.

Halton Regional Police say the incident, which happened at the Esso at Appleby Line and Harvester Road on Saturday morning, involved two officers who were taken to hospital.

Reports say the two officers were shot during an altercation at the gas station, with a male suspect in his 20s pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there is no risk to the public at this time.

