Kitchener Rangers fall to Sarnia Sting

The Kitchener Rangers fell 7-4 to the visiting Sarnia Sting at the Aud on Tuesday night.

The Rangers opened the scoring as Rickard Hugg recorded his 12th goal of the season just 2:05 into the opening period.

It didn’t take long for Sarnia to even the score as Franco Sproviero put a puck behind Rangers netminder Luke Richardson just over a minute later.

That was it for scoring in the opening frame as Richardson kept things close by turning away 18 shots in the first 20 minutes.

In the second period, the teams exchanged goals early with an Adam Ruzicka goal for Sarnia being quickly countered by Jonathan Yantsis for Kitchener.

The wheels fell off for the Rangers a few minutes later.

Three quick goals from the Sting in the span of just over two minutes put Sarnia in front for good.

A second goal from Ruzicka at the 9:26 mark was quickly followed by goals from Brayden Guy and Hugo Leufvenius.

Nick McHugh closed the gap for the Rangers at 13:26 mark but 11 seconds later Sproviero added his second to restore the three-goal lead for the Sting.

In the third period, Sarnia (Anthony Salinitri at 10:56) and Kitchener (Eric Guest at 13:58) exchanged goals to close out the scoring.