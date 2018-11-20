Brantford teen approached by two men in suspicious vehicle: police
Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle incident in Brantford.
READ MORE: Woman reported missing in Brantford
Brantford Police say at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, a 13-year-old girl was waved down by two men in an older model SUV in the Westchester Way and Oriole Parkway area.
Police say the teen refused to approach the vehicle and took out her cell phone before the vehicle drove away.
The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Escape with tinted windows and the rear hatch has two stickers, one on each side of the licence plate area.
READ MORE: Elderly pedestrian struck at Hamilton intersection
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.