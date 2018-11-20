Brantford teen approached by two men in suspicious vehicle: police

Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle incident in Brantford.

Brantford Police say at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, a 13-year-old girl was waved down by two men in an older model SUV in the Westchester Way and Oriole Parkway area.

Police say the teen refused to approach the vehicle and took out her cell phone before the vehicle drove away.

The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Escape with tinted windows and the rear hatch has two stickers, one on each side of the licence plate area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Suspicious Vehicle – BPS is requesting the publics assistance in identifying a Black SUV – possibly and older model Ford Escape which was being operated by two males. The males stopped and tried to wave a 13 year old girl over to the vehicle. https://t.co/D0HEhQ8FFy pic.twitter.com/og9hGMPWf0 — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) November 20, 2018