Canada
November 20, 2018 2:37 pm

Woman reported missing in Brantford

By Reporter  900 CHML
Brantford police are considered for the well-being of Amereena May Mallen.

Brantford police are considered for the well-being of Amereena May Mallen.

A A

Brantford Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old woman.

READ MORE: Brantford police looking for armed robbery suspect

Police say Amereena May Mallen, who also goes by Reena, was last seen around the downtown area in Brantford on Saturday night.

Brantford police want to confirm her well-being.

READ MORE: Investigation reveals Brantford plane crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amereena May Mallen
Brantford
HamOnt
Missing
reena
WOMAN

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News