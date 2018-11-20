Woman reported missing in Brantford

Brantford Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old woman.
READ MORE: Brantford police looking for armed robbery suspect
Police say Amereena May Mallen, who also goes by Reena, was last seen around the downtown area in Brantford on Saturday night.
Brantford police want to confirm her well-being.
READ MORE: Investigation reveals Brantford plane crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.