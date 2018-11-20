Woman reported missing in Brantford

Brantford Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old woman.

Police say Amereena May Mallen, who also goes by Reena, was last seen around the downtown area in Brantford on Saturday night.

Brantford police want to confirm her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

