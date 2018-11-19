Brantford police looking for armed robbery suspect

Brantford Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.

Police say around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a man armed with a knife entered a variety store on Colborne Street West, demanding cash and cigarettes.

After the clerk fulfilled his request, the man fled the scene but his image was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect is described as about six feet tall with a black balaclava covering his entire face.

He was wearing a black coloured sweater with a “Vans Off the Wall” skateboard logo and camouflaged pants.

