Brantford police looking for armed robbery suspect
Brantford Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.
READ MORE: Investigation reveals Brantford plane crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police say around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a man armed with a knife entered a variety store on Colborne Street West, demanding cash and cigarettes.
After the clerk fulfilled his request, the man fled the scene but his image was caught on surveillance video.
The suspect is described as about six feet tall with a black balaclava covering his entire face.
READ MORE: Impaired driving arrests keep Brantford police busy
He was wearing a black coloured sweater with a “Vans Off the Wall” skateboard logo and camouflaged pants.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.