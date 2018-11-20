Elderly pedestrian struck at Hamilton intersection

An elderly woman has suffered serious injuries, after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police looking for robbery suspect caught on video

Police say the woman was hit by a truck around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Barton and Lottridge streets.

The collision reconstruction unit has been called in to investigate.

READ MORE: Hamilton police may offer $50K reward in Angelo Musitano murder case

Police say the driver of the truck is co-operating.

HPS investigating collision involving pedestrian & truck. Ped transported to hospital w serious injuries. Collision Recon has been notified. Road closures @ Barton/Lottridge interesction. Please avoid the area as traffic delays expected. #HamOnt @HsrNow pic.twitter.com/ir5kXepsBI — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 20, 2018