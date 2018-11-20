Canada
November 20, 2018 2:03 pm

Elderly pedestrian struck at Hamilton intersection

By Reporter  900 CHML
Hamilton police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian.

Hamilton police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

An elderly woman has suffered serious injuries, after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police looking for robbery suspect caught on video

Police say the woman was hit by a truck around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Barton and Lottridge streets.

The collision reconstruction unit has been called in to investigate.

READ MORE: Hamilton police may offer $50K reward in Angelo Musitano murder case

Police say the driver of the truck is co-operating.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
barton
Crash
HamOnt
lottridge
Pedestrian
Struck
Truck
Vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News