Elderly pedestrian struck at Hamilton intersection

An elderly woman has suffered serious injuries, after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton.
Police say the woman was hit by a truck around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Barton and Lottridge streets.
The collision reconstruction unit has been called in to investigate.
Police say the driver of the truck is co-operating.
