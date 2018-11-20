Woman charged after allegedly ramming stolen pickup truck into RCMP vehicles in Okotoks

A woman has been charged after allegedly ramming a stolen pickup truck into two RCMP vehicles, police said.

On Nov. 18 at around 10:35 p.m., police said they were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Lineham Avenue area in Okotoks.

When police arrived, they spotted a white pickup truck with Ontario plates. After checking the plate number, it was discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen. It was at this point police said the truck reversed into an RCMP vehicle and drove off.

“The truck was located a short time later where it rammed another police vehicle in an attempt to flee the area before it flipped onto its side,” an RCMP news release said Tuesday.

A woman was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

An airsoft handgun and a small axe were also found inside the truck, police said.

Police said Brownwyn Hannah-Jane Luckham, 30, of Black Diamon, Alta., has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with release conditions.

“Luckham has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court on Nov. 23,” police said.