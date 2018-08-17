Man who killed Alberta teen in 1991 requests full parole

The man convicted of killing an Okotoks teenager nearly 28 years ago is hoping to get full parole.

It’s been more than a year since Bradley Paetsch was first granted day parole.

READ MORE: Day parole granted for Alberta man who killed Stephanie Spooner in 1991

Now going by the name Tristan Ryan, he is serving a life sentence for the January 1991 killing of Stephanie Spooner.

He repeatedly stabbed the 16-year-old after she told him that she wanted to break up and was in a relationship with someone else.

READ MORE: Stephanie Spooner’s killer granted 72-hour absences from jail

In documents obtained by Global News, the Parole Board of Canada said Ryan has been doing well with his freedoms, particularly with the employment he has found.

“Your work supervisor indicates you are doing well there,” the board said. “They are extremely happy with your work and hope to keep you for as long as you wish to remain. Recently you were given more of a managerial role at the company.”

Ryan has written a letter to the board, giving the reasons why he believes he should get full parole.

It’s a move that has the support of his employer as well as the Correctional Service of Canada.

“However, full parole is a significant step in your reintegration and one that needs to be carefully considered,” the board concluded. “A face-to-face environment will be necessary to fully assess the risk you present in this expanded form of release and to discuss your corresponding release plan.”

That plan includes living with his wife, who has also shown support for his continued release.

While he waits for a full parole hearing to be scheduled, Ryan has been granted a continuation of day parole for a period of six months.