House a total loss after fire north of Okotoks, Alta.

A house north of Okotoks has been declared a total loss after it was destroyed by a fire Monday evening.

The call came in at around 8:57 p.m. for a report of a house fire in the 306 Avenue East and Highway 2A area, Okotoks fire chief Ken Thevenot said Tuesday.

When crews arrived, the fire had already burned through the roof, so it became a defensive operation.

A home was destroyed by fire north of Okotoks on Oct. 9, 2018.

Loren Andreae/Global News

Fire crews from the neighbouring municipalities of Heritage Point, Black Diamond and High River were brought in to assist because there were no hydrants in the area.

Thevenot said that the fire had some time to burn before anyone noticed, as the homeowners were down the road visiting a neighbour.

The fire is not considered suspicious and there were no reports of injuries.

