Okotoks home destroyed by fire

A home was destroyed by fire in Okotoks, Alta., on Friday afternoon.

Viewer video showed flames shooting from a building, as fire crews worked against heavy smoke to fight the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the home at about 3 p.m.

The homeowner was at home when the fire broke out but was able to escape without injuries, officials said.

Fire investigators believe the blaze started in the garage at the back of the house, but it’s too early to determine the cause.

Crews were still on scene putting out hot spots as of 5 p.m.

Firefighters were able to keep the damage to the one home.

WATCH: Investigators believe a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a home in Okotoks started in the garage at the back of the house. Blake Lough reports.