Peterborough woman charged with failing to stop for OPP

A Peterborough woman faces several charges after allegedly failing to stop for OPP on Monday.

Peterborough County OPP say shortly before 12 a.m., officers were conducting radar patrol on Highway 7 when they attempted to stop a speeding vehicle.

“The vehicle fled from police at a very high rate of speed,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.

OPP say due to public safety, the vehicle was not pursued but was later located in a ditch on Indian River Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, approximately 13 kilometres east of Peterborough’s city limits.

The driver was not injured.

Kate Herring 30, of Peterborough, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed, driving while under suspension and failure to stop for police.

Police say her driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded.

Herring was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 14, 2019.