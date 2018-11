Pop icon Justin Timberlake has announced he’ll be making a stop in Winnipeg this spring.

His “Man of the Woods” tour is set to take the Bell MTS Place stage on Feb. 4., 2019.

READ MORE: Iron Maiden announces concert at Bell MTS Centre

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 26., just in time for gift-giving season.

The former NSYNC member also has dates in Edmonton and Vancouver.