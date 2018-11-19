Mother raises concern over high speeds in Hammonds Plains after fatal crash

A quiet Sunday afternoon turned into a traumatic ordeal for one Nova Scotia family after a fatal single-vehicle collision happened practically on their doorstep.

“I was cleaning on the main floor and just heard this ungodly noise outside and screamed for my husband. He ran outside, I called 911 and just tried to keep the kids to the back of the house,” Jillian Snider said.

The collision resulted in a 48-year-old man from Windsor Junction, N.S., being pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Viscount Run.

Snider lives on Viscount Run, a subdivision near Hammonds Plains Road. She says it has become a "shortcut" for drivers trying to get to different communities. She says she doesn't let her children bike or walk outside alone due to high rates of speeding.

Snider says the tragedy is something many residents in the Hammonds Plains subdivision feared would happen due to high volumes of traffic and speeding through their street.

“Since we’ve moved in, speed has really been a concern for us. We had a speed tracker installed I think earlier in the year. Speeds in excess of 100 I’ve heard were recorded on our street — it’s a 50-kilometre zone,” she said.

According to the municipality, traffic calming measures are slated for Viscount Run.

The installation of speed bumps is just one of the physical measures used to help reduce the effects of negative driving.

“Viscount Run is one of 10 streets that has been identified in the speed hump tender. The work is currently underway.

“The contractor has installed signposts at this location and will be attaching the signs, as well as installing the humps, in the coming weeks,” Erin DiCarlo, a spokesperson for the municipality, wrote in an email.

Snider says her family has lived in the neighborhood for just over a year and ever since they first moved in, they’ve been pushing for traffic calming measures.

“It’s busy, morning, noon, night. People are using it as a pass-through to get either into Halifax or Hammonds Plains or to Bedford or to Sackville,” she said.

“You can start to hear the traffic going at 7 a.m. in the morning. You can hear trucks, dump trucks cruising down the street at like 80 kilometres an hour, and it’s really concerning in the sense where we just don’t let the kids bike or walk by themselves on this street at all.”

According to the municipality, requests to initiate a traffic calming assessment may be made by residents or a municipal councillor.

Once a request is made, city staff initiate a screening process to determine whether the street or area is eligible for traffic calming measures.

Snider just wants them brought forward as soon as possible.