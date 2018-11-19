Canada
November 19, 2018 9:07 am

N.S. man killed in rollover crash in Hammonds Plains

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Halifax District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Viscount Run in Hammonds Plains.

A 48-year-old man from Windsor Junction, N.S., has died after a single-vehicle collision in Hammonds Plains.

RCMP say they responded to the crash at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Viscount Run.

Police say it appears the 2004 GMC Savana van left the road and rolled over in a ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst was on the scene and the road was closed for several hours.

RCMP say their investigation continues.

