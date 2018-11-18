Body found under Golden Ears Bridge, IHIT called to Maple Ridge

Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge, B.C., where a body was found near the Golden Ears Bridge on Sunday.

Lower Mainland regional duty officer Insp. Vishal Mathura said investigators were initially called to the scene by Maple Ridge firefighters.

“About 11:30 this morning, RCMP received a call about a male lying face-down under the Golden Ears Bridge. We attended the scene, found the male to be deceased,” he said.

Mathura said Ridge Meadows RCMP secured the scene and is now handing the case to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

He would not speak to the manner of the man’s death, nor to reports that men wearing Hells Angels insignia were spotted approaching the crime scene as police investigated.

The B.C. Coroners Service has also been called to the scene.

Global News has requested comment from IHIT.